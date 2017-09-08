Man (69) arrested for assault in Cumbernauld

Police have confirmed that a senior citizen has been arrested after allegedly lashing out during an incident in Carbrain on Wednesday morning.

The disturbance took place in Carbrain’s Glenhove Road at 11.20am.

It is alleged that a 69-year-old man assaulted a 20-year-old male after a dispute broke out.

Police arrived and arrested the older man.

A report on this incident has been sent to the procurator fiscal.