Man arrested after van break-ins

Between September 3 and October 6, several transit vans were broken into and had power tools stolen from them in the Airdrie, Coatbridge and Cumbernauld areas.

On Wednesday, October 18, officers arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with 17 alleged thefts valued arond £40,000. The man was detained in custody and appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday, October 19.

Police frequently remind the public to always remove valuable items from vehicles overnight and check they are secure with locked doors and all windows closed. Also consider using forensic property marking kits.

When working on sites or at nearby premises traders whould ensure their vehicles are secure whenever they are away from them as thieves will often randomly try doors to see if easy access is possible. Make sure your van is alarmed and park it in a garage or a well-lit, public area.