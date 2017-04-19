Man charged after Kilsyth crash

A late night drive in Kilsyth has led to a 19-year-old male being charged following a car crash in Manse Road.

The incident occurred at 11.30pm on Monday when the 19-year-old Vauxhall Astra driver attempted to overtake a Ford Fiesta in the street.

However the manoeuvre did not go to plan after the Astra mounted the pavement and crashed straight through a fence into a garden in adjoining Howe Road.

Police were called and rushed to the scene where both drivers were spoken to.

The Astra driver was charged with section 2 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

A report on this incident has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal in Airdrie.