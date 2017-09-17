Man due in court in connection with alleged Cumbernauld town centre robbery

A 59-year-old man is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court tomorrow in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Cumbernauld shopping centre yesterday.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place at the Comfort Kids Rwanda charity shop at 2-6 Tay Walk, where a 24-year-old woman was alone on the premises.

Police say nobody as injured.

It’s alleged a three-figure sum was stolen during the incident, which happened at around 4.20pm.

During the late afternoon areas of the shopping centre are said to hav e been cleared, amid a heavy police presence.

A police helicopter also circled the shopping centre.