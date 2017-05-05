Man held by police after Cumbernauld New Town Hall break-in

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man who had managed to gain access to New Town Hall at 3am on Friday .

The man was first spotted behaving suspciously at at 1.30am at the rear of Sports Direct in the Antonine Centre but when police arrived on the scene he was gone.

At 2am he had allegedly gained access to the Tesco Extra garage, sparking another police callout.

When officers arrived, they found again that he had left the permises

However, he had smashed the front door on his departure.

New Town Hall was his next port of call and his presence in the building activated an alarm - which prompted the key holder to rush to the venue.

Yet again, the man had managed to escape.

However, he was spied near to Barrhead Travel, bearing an injury, stemming from the glass that had been broken.

Police chased the man on foot and eventually caught up with him - and called an ambulance so his injury could be treated.

This was not the end of the matter, after police confirmed that the man had resisted arrest and tried to assault several officers.

The man was taken to a police station in Coatbridge.

He is now facing seven charges in total.

These relate on four counts to his attempts to break into property.

The man was held in custody over the weekend and was expected to have appeared in court by time of going to press.