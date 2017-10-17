Man with axe arrested in Kilsyth

A Kilsyth street was rocked by a disturbance involving an armed man who caused panic after unleashing a tirade of verbal abuse at 11am.

The incident took place in Bogside Road on Sunday and police were quickly called to the scene.

They managed to trace a 22-year-old male who is accused of conducting himself in a disorderly manner while shouting and swearing.

The man also faces a charge relating to an offensive weapon after attempting to assault another man with an axe.

The man was taken into custody and was expected to have appeared at court at time of going to press.

Police later arrested a 16-year old male who is also accused of conducting himself in a disorderly manner during the alleged disturbance.

He too has been charged in relation to shouting and swearing at the scene. It is also alleged that he resisted arrest.

Police are now looking for a second 16-year-old in relation to this incident.

Meanwhile it’s emerged that a 28-year-old man was assualted in Seafar between 1am and 3am on Monday.

The man was approached by two males near Fergusson Road.

Both men were around five foot six inches in height. One wore a blue zip-up jacket while the other wore a grey hooded top with the hood up.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.