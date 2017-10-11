Man with weapon and drugs arrested

A 25-year old man who was behaving aggressively in Kilsyth has been arrested and is now facing an additional charge of possessing cocaine.

The man sparked alarm in the Garrell Road area at 7pm last Monday amidst claims that a disturbance was taking place.

Police were called and the man was traced to a nearby commercial premises where his alleged behaviour continued to give grounds for concern.

It is alleged that he brandished a pool cue and subjected witnesses to a tirade of abuse while s houting and swearing.

He was charged with possessing an offensive weapon and behaving in a disorderly manner but the matter did not end there.

For a police search revealed that he had Class A drugs on his person. He was then taken into custody.

Meanwhile in Cumbernauld, an 18 year-old man was arrested after allegedly putting a 65-year-old man and a 64-year old woman in a state of fear and alarm earlier on the same day

The alleged incident occurred in Glenhove Road at 2pm.

Reports on both these incidents have been sent to the procurator fiscal.