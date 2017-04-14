Metal theft in Cumbernauld estate

A garden in a luxury development in Cumbernauld has been targeted by metal thieves who seized their chance on an early morning raid.

The conmen drew up to North Berwick Gardens in Westerwood at 4am on Thursday, April 13.

They spied that a quanity of copper piping was lying out on display.

And they lifted the material into a van in a theft valued at three figures

The thieves then attempted to open the garage door of the premises - however they did not succeed in gaining access.

Police were contacted and enquiries into this incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.