Metal thieves return to Cumbernauld

Metal thieves have been at it again after scaffolding worth a four-figure sum was taken from Tarbolton Road in Kildrum.

Police confirmed that the scaffolding was dismantled from a building site where a Glasgow-based company had been working.

It is thought that the thieves struck at some point between 5.30am on Tuesday, June 13 and Monday, June 19.

One of the builders returned to the site and noticed that the scaffold itself was gone

Police were then called and have since received one eyewitness report of the theft - after a member of the public said he saw the scaffold being placed on a red flatbed truck on Sunday, June 18.

Officers would be keen to speak to anyone else who has information regarding the theft.

Anyone who can help should call 101 or free and confidence on 0800 555 111.