Our Lady’s bus crash verdict

A bus crash at Our Lady’s High School in February was an accident, according to a report now released by Police Scotland.

Parents have now been told that the investigation failed to find fault with North Lanarkshire Council or the bus company under contract to ferry Abronhill pupils to school.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a full investigation into the school bus crash on February 9 2017, no criminality was established nor blame attributed to either the driver or the bus company.

“The enquiry is now complete.”

A North Lanarkshire Council spokesperson said: “We note the statement from Police Scotland and will now request a full copy of the report.

“SPT manages the bus contracts for North Lanarkshire pupils. However, we will continue to work with colleagues at SPT and in our schools to implement the best possible options for our pupils.”