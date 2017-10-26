Paedophile Shearer spared jail time

CUMBERNAULD paedophile Scott Shearer has avoided a jail term after admitting possession of more than 5000 indecent images of young children.

Shearer, 46, of Craigmarloch pled guilty at Airdrie Sheriff Court last month to two vile offences.

Shearer, a first offender, pled guilty to offences committed between November 7, 2015 and November 15, 2016. He was charged after police followed up a tipoff that indecent images were being downloaded at his address.

Prosecutor Agnes Meek said offices found Shearer’s iPad and PC contained 5,339 still and moving images. Some showed girls as young as eight carrying out sex acts on men.

Sheriff Derek O’Carroll, sentencing Shearer, told him: “I can only just deal with this without imposing a custodial sentence, but the sentence will not be an easy one.”

Shearer was given a placed on supervision for a period of two years. He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, given a tagging ordering him to remain at home for the next eight months between 8pm and 6am, He was banned from internet access and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.