Paperwork warning as Kilsyth driver is arrested

A Kilsyth BMW driver is the latest motorist to fall foul of police running checks on paperwork.

The 35-year-old male was arrested for driving the white Series 1 vehicle on Airdrie R oad without his road tax being in place.

The incident took place at 8.20pm on Tuesday.

He was cautioned and charged. A report has also been sent to the DVLA regarding this incident.

A police spokesperson said: “We’d like to issue a reminder to motorists to check that their documents are up to date.”