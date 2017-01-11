Parking at Cumbernauld and Kilsyth schools slammed

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth’s most senior policeman has criticised the conduct of road hog parents on the school run, as the new term starts.

Inspector Phil Rose has insisted that his officers are doing their best to crack down on vehicle idling, illegal parking and the “attitude”of parents behind the wheel.

These include parents who say they ‘‘can’t be bothered” to walk.

Back in November, The Cumbernauld News and Kilsyth Chronicle featured claims about a Kilsyth school where parents have been accused of keeping engines running, using mobile phones and refusing to move when challenged.

There are even reports that some are parking on a zebra crossing.

That school is Balmalloch Primary but the problem is also thought to be widespread in other schools including Eastfield, St Lucy’s and Whitelees Primary .

A concerned grandparent who first raised the alarm amidst fears that a child could be killed has been back in touch, claiming there’s been no improvement whatsoever.

And that’s simply because neither the school nor the police will take the action to stop it – something which both parties have denied.

She said: “I am sorry to say it is worse than ever. At least I tried to highlight it. As ever talk comes cheap. All the police did was make one visit on one morning. Heed nobody and nothing is the message.”

However, Inspector Rose insisted that action was being taken against a difficult set of circumstances – and that the key stumbling block stemmed from the conduct of parents in the first place.

He said: “Cumbernauld Police officers attend regularly throughout the year at schools where we speak to the drivers reminding them of the rules of the road and where appropriate informing them of the offences being committed whilst reinforcing the message that the safety of the children is paramount.

“Where applicable fixed penalties have been issued as well as reports submitted to the Procurator Fiscal at Airdrie sheriff Court.

“One of the most frustrating aspects of public complaints is that all the drivers are so involved in their own lives and in a rush to collect their child and be somewhere else that they are prepared to ignore the safety of the children, including their own.

“This is all to save a minute or two in time.

“ A number of the drivers have stated that they can’t be bothered walking due to the weather conditions

“We will continue to attend at all schools in the area.”