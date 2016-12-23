Paul Booth still missing after two months

A Cumbernauld man at the heart of a missing persons enquiry will have been missing for exactly two months on Christmas Day.

Police say there has been no sign whatsover of Paul Booth since he was last seen near to the footbridge linking McGregor Road and Hillcrest Court on Tuesday, October 25.

The search for Paul (45) who is single and unemployed is however continuing.

Anyone who may have information that might assist police is asked to contact 101.

Alternatively, email Lanarkshire MissingPersons@scotland.pnn.police.uk.