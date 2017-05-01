Photographer attacked in Abronhill street

A keen amateur photographer was taken to hospital after he was assaulted in broad daylight.

The 41-year-old man was walking in Laburnum Road, Abronhill around 4.10pm yesterday when the attack took place.

He was approached by a woman and two men who assaulted him before grabbing his camera and mobile phone.

After the alarm was raised, the victim was taken to Monklands Hospital where is condition is described as stable.

Police are appealing for help to trace thos involved.

The woman is described as 20 to 35 years, around 5ft 6ins and has dark hair which was tied back in a ponytail. She was wearing a turquoise tracksuit top.

One man is said to be between 30-35 years, slim build and with short dark brown hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and dark blue tracksuit bottoms.

The other man was between 30 and 40 years, medium build, bald and wearing light clothing.

Detective Sergeant Iain Sneddon from Coatbridge CID said: “This was a violent attack which left a man in hospital and enquiries are underway to trace the people involved.

“The victim is a keen photographer and had his camera around his neck at the time of the incident and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him, or a group matching the above descriptions, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Coatbridge CID via 101 and quote incident number 2992/30. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”