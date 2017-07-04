Police deal with drugs and disorder in Craigmarloch

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested following an incident at a licensed premises in Cumbernauld on Saturday.

The woman allegedly committed a breach of the peace at Craigmarloch Lodge at 11.05pm.

Police held her in custody until she sobered up, then released her. The woman was also given a formal warning about her conduct.

Police also attended another incident in the area just hours later.

For a 23-year-old man was stopped by police in nearby Auchinbee Way at 12.05am on Sunday.

He was cautioned and charged after allegedly being found in possession of cocaine.

Reports on both incidents has been sent to the fiscal.