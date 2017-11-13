Police holding viewing day to reunite tools with owners

As part of ongoing enquiries into high value tool theft a quantity of power tools have been recovered and the police are looking to reunite them with their rightful owners.

A viewing day will take place at Cumbernauld Police Office on Thursday from 1pm-9pm.

All the tools which are going on display were stolen before October 15.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have been affected by this type of crime please attend and officers will be able to discuss ongoing enquiries and offer you crime prevention and safety advice.

“If you are attending with a view to recovering property, please bring personal identification and proof of ownership (if possible) of stolen power tools.”