Police investigate Cumbernauld flats blaze

Detectives have launched an enquiry into an act of wilful fire raising which saw a block of flats evacuated in the middle of the night.

The incident took place at 245 Greenrigg Road in Carbrain between 1am and 3am on Monday, January 30.

The fire began after a blaze took hold in a common close after an item was set on fire.

A total of 14 residents had to be rescued by firefighters and thankfully none required hospital treatment.

However, those involved have had to spend time in temporary accommodation.

Investigations into this are continuing .

However, it has since been revealed that the blaze was detected by a smoke alarm that had been fitted in one of the flats.

Cumbernauld Fire Station’s manager Gordon McGuire said: “I cannot say what the item was that was set on fire as this is still under investigation but this is a good time to point out the importance of a working smoke alarm.

“Our crews are still offering to fit a free alarm to local homes and will happily come round and do that.

“However, the truth is that these alarms cannot stop a fire.

“So I’d like also to stress the need not to put items that can catch fire within a close itself.”

For more details contact the station on 01236 729797.

Anyone with information which could help in the police investigation is asked to contact 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.