Police investigating Millcroft Road blaze – witnesses sought

Police are investigating an incident that involved a car being set on fire in Carbrain’s Millcroft Road.

At around 11.30pm on Thursday, April 6, police and firefighters were called to the scene and following a joint investigation the incident is being treated as wilful fire-raising.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are reviewing CCTV footage as well as speaking to residents.

Detective Constable Clare Cassidy of Coatbridge CID said: “At this time it is unclear why someone would have deliberately set this vehicle on fire and officers are currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“From our enquiries so far we have managed to establish that a red saloon car entered Millcroft Road at 11.22pm and left shortly after.

“I would appeal to the driver of this car, or anyone who may have seen the car in the street around the time of the incident, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Coatbridge CID via 101. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”