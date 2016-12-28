Police punched in Kilsyth

Police have alleged that two of their number were punched in the line of their duties while visiting a house in Kilsyth today (Wednesday)

It’s been confirmed that the officers were called to an incident in the town’s Wheatley Crescent at 2.25 am

On their arrival, they arrested a 26-year-old man was arrested on a charge that relates to threatening and abusive behaviour.

At this point, the man allegedly rained down blows on the officers.

He was taken into custody and is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court tomorrow (Thursday)

Police also attended another disturbance in Croy at 5.10am today.

The incident took place in Constarry Road.

Police say a 35-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man have been cautioned and charged.

A report on this incident will be sent to the fiscal.