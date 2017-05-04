Police return to Craigmarloch teen crime hotspot

Officers have confirmed that they have dealt with another teenager at a location which was a magnet for crime over the school holidays.

The Cumbernauld Community Park area was the scene of another incident on Friday, April 28 at 8.45pm.

Officers had received calls about an incident of disorder near Auchinbee Way where Tesco is situated.

Officers had to deal with a group of teenagers whose conduct caused concern.

This including a 16-year-old boy who was verbally abusive to officers while under the influence of alcohol.

The male was arrested and taken to a police station in Coatbridge.

The boy was later released and issued with a recorded police warning about his conduct.