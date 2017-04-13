Police tackle teens in Cumbernauld Community Park

A rise in youth disorder at Cumbernauld Community Park has seen four teenagers charged in two days.

Police have received a litany of complaints about the conduct of youngsters on holiday from school in the area between the park and Tesco Craigmarloch.

The parkland bordering this residential area has proved to be a magnet for anti-social behaviour in recent years.

Most of those involved are too young to drink.

In the past, the behaviour has sparked appeals to parents by police who have asked them to take more of an interest in what their youngsters might be up to when they go out at night.

A special operation has seen the area targeted by police who stopped a 14-year-old boy in the area on Tuesday at 9.25pm.

It’s alleged that the boy ws under the influence of alcohol and had more alcohol on his person.

He was taken home and charged.

Police returned to the area last Wednesday, after a callout from concerned residents.

They found a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl at the scene.

A 14-year-old boy was also involved

Again, they had been drinking and also had a stash of alcohol in their possession.

However, this was not the end of the matter after the older boy was found to be in possession of drugs.

The trio were taken back to their homes in a police car and were cautioned and charged.

Reports on all these incidents will be sent to the Children’s Reporter in Glasgow.