Police to keep an eye on Cumbernauld’s mosque

Police confirmed that “extra attention” is to be given to patrolling Cumbernauld Mosque on a 24-hour basis.

The decision comes after Sunday’s attack on the Muslim Welfare House mosque and community centre in London when a van ploughed into worshippers.

The incident is being treated as attempted murder and a terrorist offence.

Inspector Phil Rose said: “We will be continuing to give Cumbernauld Islamic Centre extra attention with extra patrols throughout the day and night.

“We have a good relationship with the members of the centre and are looking to continue this as we move forward.

“However, contrary to reports, firearms officers will not be stationed outside Scottish mosques.”