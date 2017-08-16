Safety suited thieves plunder martial arts studio

A club which teaches youngsters the importance of hard work, discipline and camaraderie has been dealt a devastating blow - at the hands of two burglars.

The Raw Taekwondo club in Westfield’s Deerdykes View was plundered by a burglars who concealed their identity in these protective suits – only for the bizarre sight to be caught on CCTV

The break-in happened at 2.45am last Wednesday. Police say that items were taken from the club’s office including a camera, laptops and a three-figure sum.

The club said the sum could be as much as £600.

Raw’s Robert Robertson said that he was sickened by the break-in and the hit the club’s funds had taken in the process.

He said: “We are a non-profit club and the break-in affects our ability to pay the rent.

“We also have to cover the cost of repairing a vending machine which was damaged plus the cost of improving security and fixing doors.

“We were hoping to raise funds for the team’s trip to Iceland in May next year.”

Robert hopes to claw back some of the cash after organising a benefit night.

He added: “We hope to receive support from our club members, the public and local businesses for our race night which will be held on August 26 at Knights of St Columba in Moodiesburn.

“If any businesses are able to donate prizes it would be appreciated.”

For more information, see the club’s Facebook Page or email instructor@rawtaekwondo.co.uk.