Schoolboys linked to Cumbernauld beauty spot blaze

Police have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy and his 11-year-old friend are allegedly behind a fire started shortly after the school day was over.

The incident happened in the area of Luggiebank which lies behind Lenziemill industrial estate on Tuesday, May 9 at 4.10pm.

Uniformed officers in an unmarked car happened to be in the area near the nature reserve when they observed a fire over the roadway.

The firebrigade was called and the blaze was extinguished while officers caught up with the boys who were seen rushing from the scene.

Both were quizzed by officers and brought home in a police car.

They were thencharged in front of their parents.

A report on this incident has been sent to the Children’s Reporter.