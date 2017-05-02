Schoolgirl stopped after serious assault and robberies in Cumbernauld

A teenage girl has been stopped by police following a spate of violent incidents around Kildrum’s Corbiston Way on Saturday evening.

The case involves serious assault against an adult female plus a violent robbery of two other teenage girls.

The incident kicked off when a couple at home were disturbed by the sound of glass being smashed outside their front door at 7.45

They spied a group of youths including a 15-year-old girl who attacked the male before turning on the female.

The lady required hospital treatment and attempts were made to trace the girl.

An hour later, two girls, aged 14 and 15-years-old, were allegedly attacked in the street by the same 15-year-old girl.

She allegedly stole their mobile phones in the attack.

Police enquiries continued and officers succeeded in tracing the girl who was then taken to a police station in Glasgow’s Cathcart.