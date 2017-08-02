Schoolgirls sought after incident in Cumbernauld woodland

Police are keen to trace two teenage girls who were walking near to Cumbernauld House around 6pm on Friday when they encountered a naked man.

Horrified, the girls made themselves scarce but had the presence of mind to tell the passer-by that they had seen the naked figure.

It has emerged that the passer-by in question was an off-duty police officer who escorted the girls safely from the woods which border Abronhill - and immediately contacted his colleagues.

His intervention meant that they were able to successfully trace the male after the off-duty police officer guided them to the scene.

Police say they cannot release further details of the case to the media for fear that it could prejudice its outcome - but confirmed to the Cumbernauld News earlier this week that a 44 year-old man had been arrested.

Officers alleged that the adults present had seen him engaging in a sexual act.

And police have now reinforced the message that they need to speak to the two girls.

Inspector Phil Rose said: “The girls are believed to have made their way back to the Kildrum area. It is very important that we trace the two girls to confirm that they are ok and to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I would appeal to the girls and their parents to please get in touch with officers at Cumbernauld Police Station via 101.