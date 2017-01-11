Search continues for cyclist who attacked driver

Police are still looking for information relating to an altercation between a cyclist and a motorist which took place in November.

The incident took place at 7.50am on Tuesday, November 22, on the westbound Cumbernauld Road, Stepps. A 57-year-old man was driving with a female passenger when he got involved in an altercation with a cyclist while stopped in queuing traffic at lights near the junction of Loch Road,

As he lowered his window he was assaulted by the cyclist and his wing mirror was damaged. The cyclist then made off along Cumbernauld Road.

Although the driver did not need any medical treatment he was badly shaken by the incident.

The cyclist is described as in his 30s, white, around five feet ten inches tall, of medium build with sandy-coloured stubble. He wore a black cycling helmet, black top and bottoms with high-vis markings and a green backpack.

PC Kenny Blades at Cumbernauld Police Office said: “We have been carrying out enquiries and reviewing CCTV to find out what happened that morning. The motorist was assaulted on a busy road and we are keen for other motorists or members of the public to come forward with any information that may help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone who can help the investigation should call police on 101.