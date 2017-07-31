Serious assault at Cumbernauld pub

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a violent incident which unfolded at 11pm on Friday in a pub in Cumbernauld.

A disturbance in the rear area of Kelly’s Bar in Tweed Walk within the town centre has left a 28-year-old male with a deep lacerations to his face.

The premises in question is the former Moriarty’s

Police were called and the heavily bleeding victim had to be taken to hospital where his face had to be stitched.

Officers have acknowledged that a number of people were involved in this serious assault.

They are now asking for the public’s help to trace them.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact them on 101.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.