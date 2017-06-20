Serious assault in Abronhill

Officers are on the hunt for two young men who attacked an older man at the area bordering Abronhill Health Centre on Friday.

The pair who are thought to be between 16 and 20-years-old targeted the 38-year old man on the grassy stretch bordering the surgery at 10pm.

They punched and kicked the man who has several broken ribs as a result of this sustained attack.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw an older male in light blue denims and white trainers and a younger man in a tracksuit.

The pair are also alleged to have chased their victim when he tried to escape.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who can help is asked to contact 101.