Serious assault in Cumbernauld’s town centre

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a violent incident which unfolded at 11pm on Friday outside a pub in Cumbernauld.

A disturbance to the rear of the pub in Tweed Walk near an adjacent night club has left a 28-year-old male with a deep lacerations to his face.

Police were called and the heavily bleeding victim had to be taken to hospital where his face had to be stitched.

Officers have acknowledged that a number of people were involved in this serious assault - which is not believed to be linked to the pub itself.

They are now asking for the public’s help to trace them.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact them on 101.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.