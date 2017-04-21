Serious Fraud Office still seeking former Kilsyth resident

A man with Kilsyth links who is being hunted for his role in a £13 million solar power scam has failed to hand himself into police.

Last month, the Serious Fraud Office asked readers for information as to the whereabouts of former Stirling Road resident David Diaz.

Diaz who changed his name from Black, moved from Kilsyth to the Manchester area several years ago after selling his luxury home.

It’s been confirmed that Police are still waiting for him to turn up at a Cheshire police station as they have requested in a nationwide appeal three weeks ago.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 0207 084 4806.