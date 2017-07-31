Service visits 1500 anti-social residents

Over 1500 home visits have been carried out across North Lanarkshire in the past two years in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour.

In 2015 North Lanarkshire Council launched its out-of-hours response service to work in partnership with Police Scotland on Friday and Saturday nights.

The visits to homes were in response to complaints about persistent anti-social behaviour, with over 57 per cent of addresses not subject to any further reports and the majority of complaints resolved in two visits.

The service has received positive feedback with a 93.55 per cent satisfaction rating for the period 2016/17.

Councillor Allan Graham, convener of Enterprise and Housing, said: “We’ve seen a real difference by introducing our out-of-hours proactive team.

“Together with officers from Police Scotland, we carry out joint visits to identified properties across North Lanarkshire on Friday and Saturday nights.

“The properties we visit are highlighted to us as being involved, or on the cusp of being involved with anti-social behaviour during the previous weekends.

“These visits disrupt any potential anti-social behaviour and deliver a robust message to householders that any further antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We continue to look at ways to enhance our service and make better use of the powers of both council officers and officers from Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland’s Community Policing service has been remodelled into Problem Solving teams.

This involves dedicated teams working to ensure improved consistency with the same officers providing these duties across shifts.

Inspector Alistair Anderson, of Lanarkshire Division, said: “Tackling anti-social behaviour continues to be a priority for Police Scotland and this can only be achieved through strong partnership working.

“The success of this initiative in reducing complaints, disorder and other associated issues cannot be understated and I believe our communities are reaping the benefits of our close working relationship.

“The local Problem Solving teams are specifically tasked to identify and tackle emerging problems before they escalate into significant issues and I am confident this initiative will continue to deliver first class results.”

To report incidents of anti-social behaviour visit www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk or call 0300 123 1382.