Sleeping driver’s drugs arrest in Cumbernauld

A 27-year-old male has been arrested after he was found seemingly asleep at the wheel of his car at 10.15am in Lenziemill.

Officers found the man yesterday (Thursday) in his silver Skoda Octavia which was parked at the side of the road.

He appeared intoxicated when officers woke him up. The man was then arrested in relation to a separate undisclosed matter.

The man is also accused of driving without insurance, driving under the influence of drugs and his refusal to provide a blood sample when requested.

He also faces an additional drugs charge after being found with a small amount of cocaine on his person.

The man was then taken into custody and has since appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court.