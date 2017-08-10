Sub station break-in hits Cumbernauld Irn Bru plant

Vandals sparked a power cut at the offices of AG Barr after recklessly plundering the dangerous environment of a nearby sub-station.

Administrative staff turned up for work last Wednesday only to find that electrical supplies had been cut off overnight at the Westfield plant.

Scottish Power engineers rushed to the scene and have revealed that the source of the problem stemmed from the malicious theft of fuses from the power source in Grayshill Road.

Electricity was restored by 10am and did not affect production within the factory.

Police are now investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact police on 101.