Tammy-clad intruders caught out in Cumbernauld

A trio wearing tammy hats were intercepted in Cumbernauld Village after an eagle-eyed neighbour saw them climb a ladder to gain entry to a house in Main Street.

Eyewitnesses told of three men who were seen propping a ladder against the building and climbing towards a window at 1pm yesterday (Thursday)

The men were thought to be in their 20s.

Two were wearing dark clothing and the third had a grey hoodie. The neighbour shouted out their window to tackle the men who quickly climbed down and fled from the street. Police attended the scene but could not trace the men.

Enquiries which are centred round a housebreaking are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.