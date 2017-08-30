Telephone con man threatened Kilsyth woman (70) with arrest

A 70-year-old woman from Kilsyth was told there was a warrant out for her arrest if she did not pay a telephone con man £2100.

The fraudster telephoned her at 8am on Monday, August 28 andclaimed to be from HMRC.

And when the horrified pensioner told him she did not have that kind of money, the fraudster stooped to telling her that police would soon be sent to her home.

The lady became upset and terminated the call - then attended Kilsyth police station to report the matter.

She was then reassured that the caller was a fraudster.

Meanwhile an answering machine message was left in another Kilsyth household from a female caller claiming to be from HMRC.

This occurred on Tuesday, August 22 - and again stated that the householder, who is a 67-year-old male, owed the organisation cash.

The man was concerned enough to contact the caller but became suspicious when asked for his National Insurance number- which any reputable caller from HMRC would have had already.

Meanwhile it has emerged that yet another scam is being tried by a con artist - claiming to be from BT.

Police say a 54-year-old woman in Carrickstone area was contacted on Tuesday, August 22 by a male who asked her to turn off her computer and transfer cash to an account.

It was claimed that this would enable her to receive a refund as a router was faulty.

Fortunately, the woman did not fall for the con - and called the police instead. BT have since confirmed that the call did not come from them.

Recent editions of the Cumbernauld News and Kilsyth Chronicle have featured warnings from police not to engage with the fraudsters.

Potential victims have been asked to buy iTunes vouchers as a means of paying the con artist the money they claim to be owed - but again, police have warned our readers not to part with their cash under any circumstances.