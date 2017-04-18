Trouserless teen at Craigmarloch Tesco is charged

Horrified shoppers and staff at Craigmarloch Tesco had to call police after raising concerns about the conduct of a teenager in the car park.

The incident kicked off at 6.2opm on Friday after a 16-year old boy allegedly shouted abuse at security staff in a foul-mouthed tirade

He dropped his trousers and exposed his buttocks, putting members of the public in a state of fear and alarm.

The volley of abuse continued and the boy made sexual comments about innocent bystanders at the supermarket as his outburst continued.

The boy was not on the scene when police arrived at Craigmarloch but they succeeded in tracing him at a later stage.

He was then cautioned and charged with public indecency and for communicating indecently under the Sexual Offences Act.

The boy was taken into custody and faced an appearance at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Saturday.