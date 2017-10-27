Two arrested over acid attack

Two men have been arrested in connection with the Abronhill acid attack which took place on Saturday, October 14.

A police spokesperson said: “Further to our previous appeal regarding the alleged serious assault of three men in Cumbernauld on Saturday 14 October 2017, two men, aged 21 and 24 have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday 30 October 2017.”

The incident happened around 10.15pm the front door of a flat in Oak Road, Cumbernauld was kicked and when three men inside, aged 21, 23 and 25 years, went to investigate they were confronted by two men, all in dark clothing and with their faces covered. An altercation took place and the two who came to the door were chased into the street by three men from the flat. They ran to a waiting dark coloured car with two further men inside but when the three from the flat reached the car, an unknown liquid substance was sprayed at them. As a result all three were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment. The 25 year old man suffered injuries to his head, legs and arms and the 23 year-old man sustained an injury to his arm. Both were released from hospital after treatment. The 21 year old man suffered an injury to his face.