Vans plundered in Abronhill

Police have confirmed that more works vans have been broken into with tools and a cash sum taken in the process.

Again Abronhill was the location for both thefts.

The first incident took place in Oak Road between 2pm on Wednesday June 5 and 1.30pm the following day.

An undisclosed cash sum was taken from a compartment in the van.

Meanwhile £2840 worth of electrical tools were taken from another van parked in Hawthorn Road at 3.35pm on Thursday, June 6.

This follows the theft of two cars from Abronhill last week which have already featured in our online copy. In both cases car keys had been stolen from a home break-in.

The keys were then used to drive the vehicles away.

Police admit that car thefts are continuing to be an issue across Lanarkshire.