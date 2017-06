An 18-year-old male who targeted a 15-year-old boy outside Tesco Craigmarloch on Friday has been charged with assault.

The boy was allegedly kicked and punched at 9.15pm. He had been approached while standing chatting with a group of friends.

Police were called and traced the man. He has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

The area has been linked to a number of alleged offences involving youth disorder, especially over the Easter holidays.