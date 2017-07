Police are investigating a break-in at the home of a man with special needs.

News has just come to light of the incident which took place at Langlands Place in South Carbrain overnight on Monday, July 11.

Thieves gained access to the house and stole a television plus a quantity of medication - and the theft was discovered by the carers of the 43-year-old victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101.