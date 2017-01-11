Cumbernauld jobs boost is bus route to work

A bus group that made the town its new home in 2016 after a £1 million investment has announced good news on the job front for 2017.

Stagecoach is offering 17 new jobs at the depot it helped revive after rival First moved out of Cumbernauld.

It’s been confirmed that the company is looking for local people to step in to the new roles – 10 of which are for bus drivers.

The remaining jobs will include some engineers, cleaners and an administrator.

Operations Manager Sandy Gallacher said: “Moving our operation to Cumbernauld has worked out really well for us because it is such a convenient spot within the Central Belt

“The truth is that a lot of our staff are from the likes of Glasgow and Paisley – and we’d like more local people working for us.

“I’m not sure if it’s a case of people not knowing we are down here in Carbrain because it is not the most obvious location.

“However we would certainly welcome more people from this area to work for us.’’

The depot officially opened last April and replaced a longterm facility located at Glasgow’s Blochairn.