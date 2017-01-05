Cumbernauld man honoured at the palace

A man who has given three tireless decades of service to his community has received a MBE at Buckingham Palace.

Allan Devlin ((73) was one of the ‘pioneers’ in Westfield after swopping life in Glasgow for a new home in the new town back in 1977.

Since then he has worked tirelessly through his chairmanship of Westfield Community Council to ensure a better quality of life for residents in his area.

Allan who is a retired painter and decorator received two pieces of correspondence last year – one informing him that he had been nominated.

And back in June – on the Queen’s ‘official’ birthday it was confirmed that he would indeed receive a MBE.

Allan who is married to Rosemary and who has two children and two grandchildren said that he could scarcely believe the news.

He travelled down to London in a proud eight strong family group and got to see the sights of the capital over the course of a few days before he received the honour itself.

He cites the kindness and good cheer of everyone he encountered at the palace as a real highlight of the experience.

He added: “I would like to dedicate this honour to colleagues past and present and of course the people of Westfield.

“It really is a lovely community and a great place to stay.I suppose I’ve got involved because I want it to stay that way.”

The Cumbernauld News would like to congratulate Allan on this very well-deserved accolade.