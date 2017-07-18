Cumbernauld student inspires others

An inspirational pharmacy student from Cumbernauld has been looking back on her celebrated university career after completing her degree at Robert Gordon University (RGU).

Lara Seymour (30) graduated with a Masters in Pharmacy at a ceremony at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre on Thursday, July 13.

Lara, who attended Saint Maurice’s High School, took on the challenge of higher education after working as a dispenser in a community pharmacy.

She said: “I had been working for a few years and was really enjoying my technician training, when the pharmacist encouraged me to consider studying pharmacy at university.

“I had been out of education for many years, but the challenge excited me and timing was right. RGU’s MPharm programme is renowned worldwide and I was highly impressed by the state-of-the-art facilities and the fact that the university’s ethos was so positive.”

Having been selected to receive a bursary from The Robertson Trust, Lara inspired her fellow students.

She created and led the RGU Pharmacy Law and Ethics Group, which helps students become more engaged with the importance of legislation.

Lara’s continued hard work was recognised on the national stage numerous times over her university career, with her being named ‘Pharmacist of the Future’ at the Scottish Pharmacist Awards, ‘Student of the Year’ at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society Awards and receiving the ‘Student Leadership Award’ at the Scottish Pharmacy Awards.

Lara said: “I never could have imagined that I would receive such accolades and it was always an honour simply to be nominated, let alone be successful.

“It shows that hard work is recognised within the pharmacy profession and I am incredibly grateful for the continued support and feedback I received from my lecturers over the years.”

Now that she has graduated, Lara has moved closer to home and will be completing her pre-registration pharmacist training at Larbert Pharmacy.

She said: “Once my pre-registration year is over, I aim to continue working in a community pharmacy, as it was that setting that set me off on this journey.

“I can now look back at my university career with immense pride and memories that will last a lifetime. I also have no doubt that RGU will continue to produce top pharmacists for years to come, thanks to that same ethos and quality that first inspired me.”