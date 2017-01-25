David Bowie honoured on Royal Mail stamp collection

Royal Mail today revealed it will issue a set of 10 Special Stamps to honour David Bowie – one of the most influential music and cultural figures of all time.

This is the first time Royal Mail has dedicated an entire stamp issue to an individual music artist or cultural figure.

The stamps are issued in the year of what would have been his 70th birthday, and 50 years since his first album release.

Endlessly innovative and pioneering, he is widely regarded as having elevated his music to an art form.

Six of the stamps showcase Bowie’s changing musical styles and personas across the decades and feature images of some of his most admired and defining album covers: Hunky Dory; Aladdin Sane; “Heroes”; Let’s Dance; Earthling and ★Blackstar. The arc of the vinyl album protrudes from the right hand side of each stamp.

Completing the set, four stamps show Bowie in action performing live on tours across four decades; The Ziggy Stardust Tour, 1972; The Stage Tour, 1978; The Serious Moonlight Tour, 1983; and A Reality Tour, 2004.

The stamps and a range of limited edition souvenirs are available to pre-order from today at www.royalmail.com/davidbowie and will be on sale from 14 March 2017.

Philip Parker, Royal Mail stamp Strategy manager, said: “For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers. Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas.”