Developers building up resentment again

Housing giant Barratt has been taken to task for the second time in a month amidst claims that its construction workers are bad neighbours.

In March, it was claimed that contractors clearing the area for Condorrat’s Chapelton Rise development got off on the wrong foot with residents of Honeysuckle Drive near Auchkilns

This was amidst claims that workers had a lackadaisical attitude to site safety, after a tree felling process.

It was claimed that the works lacked signage for drivers and the site was insecure.

Now there has been a fresh complaint about logs which was left lying in the street for weeks - and that the road remains a mess, even after the debris was removed.

Resident Lynn Martin said: “I am not opposed to the building of houses but the wood left lying about meant you couldn’t get moving in the street.

“This has left the surface of the road so slippy that children cannot get out on their bikes and there’s still lots of soil and wood lying about.

“They need to tidy this place up.”

A spokesperson for Barratt Homes West Scotland revealed that the matter was in hand - and that an innovation would appear on-site soon.

He said: “After being made aware of the complaint, we swiftly arranged for the road to be cleaned.

“And we will soon be commencing with site supervision, giving residents a directg contact at Barratt Homes. We look forward to engaging closely with the community over the coming months as construction at the site gets underway.”