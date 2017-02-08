Easter eggs wanted to boost troop morale

Co-Op Funeralcare is backing the Support Our Soldiers Easter appeal.

With many troops serving in Afghanistan, Africa, Iraq, Brunei and international waters for three or eight months, SOS sends out morale-boosting packages to cheer them up and remind them they are close to going home.

Regional SOS coordinator Lynn O’Brien, who lives in Cumbernauld Village and works in the Falkirk branch of Co-Op Funeralcare, said: “We get lots of feedack throughout the year from the troops, who appreciate the generosity of the public in sending a piece of home out, they are often overwhelmed by the fact that complete strangers are thinking about their comfort and it can be humbling to read the letters that are sent from them thanking everyone.”

Members of the public are asked to bring either a 99p Easter Egg or Creme Egg to local Co-Op Funeral care branches before March 10.