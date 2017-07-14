Bonus upgrade for Redburn

Local landlord Sanctuary Scotland has given an outdoor classroom to support the education of children with disabilities.

Sanctuary and contractor Cruden Building and Renewals installed the new facility at Redburn School in Kildrum as an additional community benefit while working on 111 new flats in Seafar.

Redburn School caters for children with severe and complex additional support needs. Head teacher Niki Lavery said: “The impact has been phenomenal.

“The ethos in the school is much calmer. The pupils are interested and motivated to interact with people that come in. They have developed their confidence in familiar and unfamiliar situations because the learning now taking place supports them to access playgrounds and activities in their local community.

“The outcome has been extremely positive for the whole of our school community and I can’t thank everyone enough.”

Sanctuary is working on the regeneration of Cumbernauld’s high-rise tower blocks in partnership with the Scottish Government and North Lanarkshire Council.

Gillian Lavety, Sanctuary Scotland’s head of development, said: “We were delighted to work with Redburn School and provide and install their outdoor classroom. It is a welcome addition for a wonderful group of children in an inspirational place of learning.”

Since being founded in 1989, Sanctuary Group is responsible for more than 100,000 units of accommodation.