Course to boost prospects for young people with deafness or hearing loss

A new course seeks to help young people with limited hearing improve their confidence and work towards achieving their ambitions.

The Mind Buzz sessions, run by Hearing Loss Scotland and the Pacific Institute will be held at Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Camelon from 10am to 3pm, Tuesday to Thursday, July 18-20.

The sessions, which include personal goal-setting and teambuilding exercises, are designed for people aged 15-25. The 12 places on the expenses-paid courses will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, and BSL interpreters and Electronic Notetakers will be available. On Friday, July 21 there will also be a barbecue and award ceremony.

Sallie Tomsazewski, employment team leader, said: “Our Mind Buzz sessions are challenging but great fun and help young deaf people to feel more confident, have a clearer idea about what they want to do with their lives and how to make it happen.

“We look forward to welcome participants from Cumbernauld at our upcoming sessions and supporting them to realise their potential and progress towards a better future”.

For more information and bookings, contact Sallie on 01324 590873, text 07391 016081 or email MovingOn@hearingloss.org.uk.

AHLS works with 945,000 people across Scotland.